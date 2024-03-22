GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P.-Odisha officials decide to ensure free and fair elections in Kotia villages

Mr. Nishant Kumar interacted virtually with his counterparts in the two districts and sought their cooperation in the proper conduct of elections in the Kotia villages, wherein Andhra Pradesh always made the necessary arrangements.

March 22, 2024 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - PARVATHIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector of Parvathipuram-Manyam Nishant Kumar and officials of Rayagada and Koraput districts in neighbouring Odisha on Thursday decided to give top priority for free and fair election in the border areas, including in the disputed Kotia villages.

Mr. Nishant Kumar said four polling stations would be set up for people living in the 22 Kotia villages.

He said that the police personnel and other election officials of both the States should not allow distribution of liquor, money and gifts to the voters.

Koraput Collector V. Keerthi Vasan and Parvathipuram SP Vikrant Patil were among others present.

