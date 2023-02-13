ADVERTISEMENT

AP not conducive for investments, says JSP’s Nadendla Manohar  

February 13, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said that the State was mired in massive debt and that the atmosphere was hostile for entrepreneurs to make their investments. He sought to know why there was not even a mention of the proposed Kadapa steel plant in the latest Cabinet meeting if the government’s claims to have done wonders on the industrial front were true.

He also questioned why the government did not reveal the allotment of two commercial berths at the upcoming Ramayapatnam port to the Jindals in addition to lands at Ramayapatnam and Kavali if there was no secret about it.

Addressing media here on Monday, Mr. Manohar said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made a mess of the capital Amaravati and took policy decisions that ruined the State at a time when it needed support from all quarters to overcome the impact of bifurcation. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He wondered why two lakh square feet of office space in Visakhapatnam was lying idle if the government was serious about promoting the port city as a global investment destination. 

Also, he said people were unable to understand why IT major Infosys remained a non-starter in Visakhapatnam, which was being showcased as the future capital of Andhra Pradesh. The government should explain why several IT companies that were keen on opening their offices in Visakhapatnam chose other cities. On the whole, law-and-order in the State was fragile and a political crisis was looming as the CM sought to stamp out the opposition parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US