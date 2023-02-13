AP not conducive for investments, says JSP’s Nadendla Manohar  

February 13, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said that the State was mired in massive debt and that the atmosphere was hostile for entrepreneurs to make their investments. He sought to know why there was not even a mention of the proposed Kadapa steel plant in the latest Cabinet meeting if the government’s claims to have done wonders on the industrial front were true.

He also questioned why the government did not reveal the allotment of two commercial berths at the upcoming Ramayapatnam port to the Jindals in addition to lands at Ramayapatnam and Kavali if there was no secret about it.

Addressing media here on Monday, Mr. Manohar said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made a mess of the capital Amaravati and took policy decisions that ruined the State at a time when it needed support from all quarters to overcome the impact of bifurcation.

He wondered why two lakh square feet of office space in Visakhapatnam was lying idle if the government was serious about promoting the port city as a global investment destination.

Also, he said people were unable to understand why IT major Infosys remained a non-starter in Visakhapatnam, which was being showcased as the future capital of Andhra Pradesh. The government should explain why several IT companies that were keen on opening their offices in Visakhapatnam chose other cities. On the whole, law-and-order in the State was fragile and a political crisis was looming as the CM sought to stamp out the opposition parties.