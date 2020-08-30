A.P. next only to Maharashtra in COVID-19 infections

VIJAYAWADA

30 August 2020 23:44 IST

The State registers 10,603 new cases and 88 deaths in 24 hours

Reporting more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections for the fifth consecutive day, the State’s tally became the second highest in the country after Maharashtra as of Sunday.

With a total of 4,24,767 infections, which included 10,603 reported in the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh surpassed the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where the tally stood at 4,22,085.

The death toll went up to 3,884 with 88 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the Health Department said. While the death rate in A.P. was 0.91%, it was 1.71% in Tamil Nadu.

Active cases

The number of active cases in the State was 99,129 — also the second highest in the country, even as the number of recoveries went up to 3,21,754, which was 75.75% of the total infections. As many as 9,067 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate of the tests conducted so far was 11.59%. Including the 63,077 samples tested in the last one day, the State tested 36.66 lakh samples till date. The tests per million ratio stood at 68,659. The number of confirmed positive cases per million was 7,954.

Chittoor’s toll

Meanwhile, Chittoor’s death toll, the highest among other districts, crossed the 400-mark with more than half of them reported in the last 18 days.

Nellore reported 14 deaths, the highest so far, which was followed by Chittoor (12), Kadapa (9), West Godavari and Anantapur (7 each), East Godavari and Srikakulam (6 each), Kurnool, Vizianagaram and Krishna (5 each), and Prakasam, Visakhapatam and Guntur (4 each).

East Godavari and Nellore reported over 1,000 new cases each to reach 1,090 and 1,028 respectively. They were followed by West Godavari (979), Kadapa (952), Chittoor (948), Prakasam (881), Visakhapatnam (866), Srikakulam (819), Kurnool (811), Anantapur (695), Guntur (593), Vizianagaram (558), and Krishna (383).

The district-wise tallies weer as follows: East Godavari (58,020). Kurnool (44,059), Anantapur (40,155), Visakhapatnam (36,060), West Godavari (35,964), Chittoor (35,713), Guntur (35,263), Nellore (29,594), Kadapa (25,699), Srikakulam (23,055), Prakasam (22,306), Vizianagaram (19,859) and Krishna (16,125).