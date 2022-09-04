AP NEUROCON 2022 off to a grand close

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences Director and Vice-Chancellor B. Vengamma leads an awareness rally on the concluding day of the ‘AP NEUROCON 2022’ in Tirupati on September 4, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

‘AP NEUROCON 2022’, the 29th annual State-level conference of neuroscientists, came to a grand close in Tirupati on Sunday after three days of meaningful deliberations involving the subject and the fraternity.

This year’s event was conducted by Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University) for the fourth time, as the TTD-run premier institute had played host to the same earlier in 1996, 2004, and 2014.

Marking the conclusion, a rally was taken out from the SVIMS campus to Madabhushi Anantasayanam Ayyangar Circle early on Sunday, which was timed with the ongoing awareness week on neuro-infection.

SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor B. Vengamma formally flagged off the rally and walked along with the members carrying placards.

Doctors explained the conduct of surgical procedures using modern techniques in neurology and neurosurgery departments that take a shorter time in the theatre and involve a shorter recovery period as well.

At the awareness meet, the event’s organising chairman B.C.M. Prasad, organising secretary V.V. Ramesh Chandra, academics B.S.V. Raju, Babji Syamsundar, and Ramana Murthy spoke on topics like brain fever and black fungus.

The three-day event facilitated the transfer of knowledge, with upcoming professionals getting an opportunity to interact with veterans in the field of neurology.

Noted neurosurgeon Bhavaraju Subba Rao of Visakhapatnam was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award by TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Saturday.