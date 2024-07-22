AP Neuro Scientist Association holds annual conference in Guntur

More than 600 delegates from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu attended the three-day 31st annual conference of A.P. Neuro Scientist Association (APNSA) — APNEUOCON 2024 — in Guntur, which concluded on Sunday.

The theme of this conference was ‘Innovations in neuroscience: bringing research to bedside and advances in neurotherapeutics”. This was a flagship event of the APNSA, which discussed all the advances in the past one year in the field of neurology and neurosurgery.

Delegates include neurologists, neurosurgeons, DM & DNB students of neurology, neurosurgery and allied specialities discussed various topics related to their profession.

Eminent speakers from many prestigious institutions like PGIMER Chandigarh, AIIMS New Delhi, CMC Vellore, St. Johns Medical College Bangalore, Osmania Medical College, NIMS Hyderabad, SVIMS Tirupati, Andhra Medical College, Vizag, and Nellore Medical College attended the event and gave lectures. The event was inaugurated by Guntur East MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed.

There were live demonstrations and workshops from neurosurgeons in the form of brain dissection - white fibre dissection course by Dr. Abhidha Shah and operation videos like stereo electro encephalography in epilepsy surgery by Dr. Sarat Chandra, anterior petrosectomy by Dr. Manas Panigrahi. In addition, there are CMEs for PG students, award paper presentation, free paper presentations and paper presentations for PG students, interactive sessions and conducted quiz competition for team of various medical colleges.

On this occasion, they facilitated a renowned neurophysician Dr. J.M.K. Murthy and renowned neurosurgeon Dr.B. Dibbala Rao with a Lifetime achievement award.

They organised a walk called ‘Brain health for everyone’ as part of a public education initiative from Ring Road to Gujjangundla Park in Guntur city on Sunday morning.