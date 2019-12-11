‘Andhra Pradesh needs to be more proactive: Union Jal Shakti Minister

The Andhra Pradesh government needs to be more proactive and fulfil its responsibility towards implementing the Polavaram national irrigation project, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, adding that the Centre could not release the remaining funds as the State was yet to provide certain information.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Congress MP K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao on the need for completing pending national irrigation projects, Mr. Shekhawat observed that Polavaram had been declared a national project after the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, had been passed. While the cost of the project was initially estimated at ₹16,000 crore, the State government had later given an escalated cost of ₹55,548 crore following passage of the Land Acquisition Act in 2013. He said the Advisory Committee had approved this and the Finance Ministry had then set up a revised cost committee, which had had two meetings and had asked the State government for information about the land acquisition, land costs, etc.

Replying to a question by Congress MP T. Subbarami Reddy about when the Centre would release the remaining funds, the Minister said it would depend on when the A.P. government provided the information. He added that the State was yet to provide audit reports for ₹2,000 crore out of the ₹5,000 crore already spent. The State government should be more “proactive” and fulfil its own responsibility, he said.

On the Teesta barrage project, the Minister said the West Bengal government had conveyed its inability to acquire land for it, rejecting the claim by Trinamool Congress MP Md. Nadimul Haque that the Centre was not releasing funds for the project.

Responding to suggestions from some MPs that water should be shifted to the concurrent list from the State list, the Minister said this was not required. He said whenever the issue was discussed in Parliament, MPs asserted that water was the right of the States, but when it came to bearing responsibility, they looked to the Centre.