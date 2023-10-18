HamberMenu
AP needs Pawan’s ideology, Naidu’s experience: Nadendla Manohar

October 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOTHAPETA

The Hindu Bureau
JSP PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar offers aid to the family members of 11 active party member who died recently in Kothapeta Mandal.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday stated that Andhra Pradesh was in desperate need of party Chief K. Pawan Kalyan and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s influence considering the current political landscape of the State.

“The JSP and TDP will prepare an action plan for Andhra Pradesh’s liberation from the clutches of YSR Congress party YSRCP,” said Mr. Manohar. “The TDP-JSP alliance will bring more development — an alternative welfare mechanism would also be planned instead of ‘pressing button’, through which the welfare schemes are delivered as against the ground reality,” he added.

He said that the two parties will sit together to devise the plan for the upcoming elections and visit every household as part of their campaign. “The JSP will always stand for the poor and our party cadre is a synonym for ‘honesty’. The aid being offered to the members of the cadre is a sign that we will stand by the poor,” he further claimed.

JSP is offering ₹55 lakh aid to the family members of the 11 active party members who died recently due to various reasons in the erstwhile East Godavari district in Kothapeta Mandal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema dsitrict on Wednesday.

