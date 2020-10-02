A.P. moving towards attaining Grama Swaraj, says Sajjala

GUNTUR

02 October 2020 23:25 IST

‘Village/ward secretariat system is a step in that direction’

Andhra Pradesh is moving towards attaining complete Grama Swaraj, and the village/ward secretariat system is the first step in realising the dream of Mahatma Gandhi, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said.

Addressing a gathering of Ministers, MLAs and party workers on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the party central office at Tadepalli near here, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the local self governance had become a reality and the setting up of the village/ward secretariats had ushered in a silent revolution.

“All these institutions have been set up in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. All the institutions in the government are complementary to each other. The yellow media, sponsored by the opposition parties that have been voted out of power by the people, is trying to cast aspersions on the government,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

‘Example for others’

Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani said that the Chief Minister had shown the way to other States by setting up the village/ward secretariats and integrating them into the administration. The door-delivery of pensions and procurement of agricultural produce at the farms itself were a great revolution, she said.

Minister for Agriculture K. Kannababu said that India would never forget the Father of the Nation as well as former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

“The concept of local self governance through the village/ward secretariats is now the subject of study in training academies. We have appointed a volunteer for every 50 households,” said Mr. Kannababu.

MP Nandigam Suresh and party general secretary Lella Appireddy were present.