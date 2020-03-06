AP most visited on Invest India portal

Andhra Pradesh has turned out to be the most sought after destination for investment in the country as far as the initial investor inquires are concerned on the country’s investment promotion portal Invest India.
Invest India tweeted on Thursday declaring AP the State of the Week as it was the most visited State page last week on its website investindia.gov.in.
Invest India is the national investment promotion and facilitation agency of the Government India. It is also the first point of reference for the global investment community.
Invest India showcases AP as the State that was ranked number one in ease of doing business in the country.
It further says that the State currently has 171 projects, including 152 government projects and 17 private projects, and has an investment opportunity of $7.56 billion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.