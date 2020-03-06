Andhra Pradesh

AP most visited on Invest India portal

Andhra Pradesh has turned out to be the most sought after destination for investment in the country as far as the initial investor inquires are concerned on the country’s investment promotion portal Invest India.

Invest India tweeted on Thursday declaring AP the State of the Week as it was the most visited State page last week on its website investindia.gov.in.

Invest India is the national investment promotion and facilitation agency of the Government India. It is also the first point of reference for the global investment community.

Invest India showcases AP as the State that was ranked number one in ease of doing business in the country.

It further says that the State currently has 171 projects, including 152 government projects and 17 private projects, and has an investment opportunity of $7.56 billion.

