A.P. MLCs stage protest in House for discussion on PRC report

They relent after an assurance from Perni Nani

Seven Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), five from the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) and two Independent members, staged a protest in the well of the House after their demand for an adjournment motion to discuss the Ashutosh Mishra report on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) was rejected by the Chairman of the House K. Moshen Raju.

The members relented after an assurance given to them by the Minister for Transport and Cinematography Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) that the issue would be taken up for discussion when the Finance Minister is present in the House.

The MLC from the East and West Godavari teachers’ constituency Shaik Sabji demanded that the Microsoft upskilling programme be implemented in all the universities and institutions of higher education across the State. He also drew the attention of the House to the problems of taxi and auto drivers. They get ₹10,000 per year from the government under the YSR Vahana Mithra scheme, but they pay much more towards taxes and fines. The government should look into their problems. It should reduce the tax burden on them and free them from the cases booked on trivial charges, he said.

Raising the issue of the teachers who were selected in the DSC-2003 batch but received their appointment orders in 2005, the MLC said they were being categorised under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), instead of the old pension system. Citing a recent order issued by the Union Government that said that the employees who were appointed based on the notification issued before 2004 come under old pension system, the MLC demanded that the order be implemented in State as well.

The MLC from Krishna, Guntur Graduates’ constituency K. S. Lakshman Rao demanded immediate steps to fill the vacant teacher posts.

The MLC from the East and West Godavari Graduates’ constituency I.V. Rao said village revenue assistants’ salaries should be increased to ₹21,000 and their nominees should be given jobs.