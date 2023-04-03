ADVERTISEMENT

AP MLA Kotamreddy to stage ‘Jala Deeksha’ at Pottepalem in his constituency on April 6 

April 03, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Sridhar Reddy, who was suspended from YSR Congress for alleged anti-party activities, is in protest against the State Government’s negligence in getting a bridge constructed on the Pottepalem causeway

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

File photo of suspended YSR Congress Party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. Mr. Sridhar Reddy will stage a protest from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to mount pressure on the government to sanction bridge construction on the Pottepalem causeway.  Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who has been recently suspended from YSR Congress for alleged anti-party activities, is going to stage a Jala Deeksha on April 6 in protest against the State Government’s negligence in getting a bridge constructed on the Pottepalem causeway in his constituency. 

ALSO READ
Suspended from House, dissident YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy holds ‘mock Assembly’ in Nellore

He will be sitting in water flowing there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that day to mount pressure on the government to sanction the bridge. 

In a press release, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that Pottepalem was a crucial intersection for several villages in Nellore rural, Udayagiri, Sarvepalli and Venkatagiri constituencies and many parts of Kadapa district. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever floods occur, the Pottepalem causeway throws the road traffic out of order. The MLA had shown it to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy when the latter toured the area during floods in the past and appealed to him to solve the problem. 

The CM had then promised to sanction ₹28 crore for taking up necessary works including causeway-related ones and repairs to Mullamudi - Kandamuru road. However, the promise has not been kept so far. 

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said he got an alternative road laid near the causeway but it was only a temporary arrangement. He submitted representations to the officials concerned, but to no avail as the bridge remained a mirage. He is, therefore, forced to get down into the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US