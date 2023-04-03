HamberMenu
AP MLA Kotamreddy to stage ‘Jala Deeksha’ at Pottepalem in his constituency on April 6 

Mr. Sridhar Reddy, who was suspended from YSR Congress for alleged anti-party activities, is in protest against the State Government’s negligence in getting a bridge constructed on the Pottepalem causeway

April 03, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
File photo of suspended YSR Congress Party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. Mr. Sridhar Reddy will stage a protest from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to mount pressure on the government to sanction bridge construction on the Pottepalem causeway.  Photo: Special Arrangement

Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who has been recently suspended from YSR Congress for alleged anti-party activities, is going to stage a Jala Deeksha on April 6 in protest against the State Government’s negligence in getting a bridge constructed on the Pottepalem causeway in his constituency. 

He will be sitting in water flowing there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that day to mount pressure on the government to sanction the bridge. 

In a press release, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that Pottepalem was a crucial intersection for several villages in Nellore rural, Udayagiri, Sarvepalli and Venkatagiri constituencies and many parts of Kadapa district. 

Whenever floods occur, the Pottepalem causeway throws the road traffic out of order. The MLA had shown it to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy when the latter toured the area during floods in the past and appealed to him to solve the problem. 

The CM had then promised to sanction ₹28 crore for taking up necessary works including causeway-related ones and repairs to Mullamudi - Kandamuru road. However, the promise has not been kept so far. 

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said he got an alternative road laid near the causeway but it was only a temporary arrangement. He submitted representations to the officials concerned, but to no avail as the bridge remained a mirage. He is, therefore, forced to get down into the water.

