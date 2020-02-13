AP Minister’s letter head and signature forged in letter submitted to Kadapa District Collector

Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare Taneti Vanita raised a complaint of forgery of her official letterhead and signature by a person in Kadapa district with the Minister for Home M. Sucharitha and Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang on Thursday.

Ms. Vanita, in the complaint stated that a man named M. Reddeppa of Devalampeta village, Chinnamandedam mandal of YSR Kadapa district had submitted a forged letter to the District Collector seeking 1.2 acres of government land in the village to establish a small scale industry.

Seeks stern action

“This is a very serious matter. I request you to probe the matter and take stern action against the culprits so that such instances should not recur,” Ms. Vanita said in the letter to the DGP and Home Minister.

The ‘recommendation’ letter was brought to the notice of Ms. Vanita’s office by the Collectorate, and it was found that the letter was not genuine prompting Ms. Vanita to immediately raise a complaint.

The complaint will likely be forwarded to the Kadapa district by the DGP’s office for further investigation. It is alleged that Mr. Reddeppa is a TDP leader in Kadapa but there was no mention of it in the minister’s complaint.