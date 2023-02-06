A.P. Minister unveils statue of former MLA Yellareddy Bheemi Reddy in Anantapur

February 06, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Every family in Andhra Pradesh will benefit from the welfare schemes and development programmes being launched by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government unlike the previous government, where ‘Janmabhoomi Committees’ used to decide who should benefit based on their personal/political choices, Electricity, Forest and Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said.

The Minister made the remarks while unveiling a statue of former MLA Yallareddy Bheemi Reddy in Guntakal on Monday. Hailing the former MLA’s contribution to politics, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said it was rare that five persons from the same family had served the people by becoming political representatives.

“The family of Yellareddy Venkataramana Reddy, who is the current Guntakal MLA, had three MLCs in the past in addition to his father Bheemi Reddy serving as MLA. I did not get to know Bheemi Reddy well as I had lost the elections in the term which he was elected. However, he was known for being a warm person whenever I visited the MLA’s quarters and hostels,” the Minister said.

The Minister also inaugurated the newly-constructed Bheema Park in Anantapur. He earlier, participated in a padayatra along with Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy and Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy along with several other MLAs and other YSRCP leaders.

On the occasion, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy distributed assigned land titles to the beneficiaries belonging to Guntakal Assembly constituency.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is close to the family of Bheemi Reddy, said the Minister. The Chief Minister has fulfilled all his promises and has been implementing the schemes in a very transparent manner, he added. Two years of COVID-19 hit the State financially, but the welfare schemes were never discontinued, he added.