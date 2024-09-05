A.P. Minister T.G. Bharat woos investors at ‘Udyog Samagam’ in Delhi

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing T.G. Bharat participated in the ‘Udyog Samagam’ organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of Government of India, in New Delhi on September 5 (Thursday).

The event chaired by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goel focused on Ease-of-Doing Business (EoDB).

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Bharat said Andhra Pradesh (AP) always stood on top in the country in EoDB since 2016, and it was the first State in the country to implement the District Reform Action Plan as part of the Business Reform Action Plan, which enabled the State to have its limit of borrowing from the Centre enhanced by 2% over and above the GSDP.

He said Andhra Pradesh was the first State to launch a single window portal and clearance mechanism in 2015 for improving the EoDB.

Under the able leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the State was marching forward in the industrial sector, Mr. Bharat said, and called upon entrepreneurs to invest in Andhra Pradesh.