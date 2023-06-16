HamberMenu
A.P. Minister tells Discoms to focus on reducing T&D losses, recovering dues

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy says Discoms should launch a special drive to recover dues from industrial consumers and take steps for speedy disposal of court cases

June 16, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy called upon Discoms to reduce transmission and distribution (T&D) losses as much as possible and take necessary action to recover dues from different categories of consumers.

In a review meeting with officials of the EPDCL at the Secretariat on Friday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the Discoms should launch a special drive to recover the dues from industrial consumers and take steps for the speedy disposal of court cases.

He expressed dissatisfaction at the tardy progress of the construction of 33-kV substations under EPDCL and ordered that the contractors who failed to stick to schedules be blacklisted. 

The Minister stressed the need for the speedy electrification of Y.S.R. Jagananna Colonies and getting it done with the participation of energy assistants in villages and ward secretariats. 

Further, he insisted that the safety of operations and maintenance staff be ensured and consumer grievances redressed. Due emphasis should be given to supplying power to the agriculture sector for nine hours during the day, for which the infrastructure augmentation had been done. 

Special chief secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand, AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and EPDCL CMD I. Pridhvi Tej were present. 

