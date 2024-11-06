ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Minister Savitha finds most roads in Kadapa laid during 2014-19 TDP regime

Published - November 06, 2024 10:53 am IST - KADAPA

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Backward Classes and Textiles S. Savitha comes down heavily on the previous YSR Congress dispensation for thoroughly letting down Kadapa district and its development.

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Backward Classes and Textiles S. Savitha. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Backward Classes and Textiles S. Savitha has stated that Kadapa district has witnessed maximum development in the form of laying of roads during the erstwhile TDP regime of 2014-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Savitha, who is also the district in-charge Minister for Kadapa district, made the observation at the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting held here on Tuesday, which she attended along with MLAs Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy (Kadapa), N. Varadarajulu Reddy (Proddatur), C. Adinarayana Reddy (Jammalamadugu), Dasari Sudha (Badvel), Putta Sudhakar Yadav (Mydukur), Akepati Amarnath Reddy (Rajampeta), MLCs Bhumireddy Ramagopal Reddy and M.V. Ramachandra Reddy, besides the Collector Aditi Singh.

Coming down heavily on the previous YSR Congress dispensation for thoroughly letting down Kadapa district and its development, she directed the officials to prepare proposals for undertaking repairs to bridges and culverts, which were pending for long.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claiming transparency and corruption-free governance as the hallmark of Nara Chandrababu Naidu government, she also explained how the State had initiated reformative measures to undo the effects of the erstwhile ‘corrupt and inept’ regime. She appealed to the legislators to get things done through proper coordination with the district officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Varadarajulu Reddy demanded a probe into the housing scam, while Ms. Madhavi Reddy brought to light the poor state of affairs in BC welfare girls’ hostel in Kadapa. Mr. Adinarayana Reddy sought revival of the ambulance facility to Kondapuram, which he said had been stopped during the previous government.

MLC Ramagopal Reddy wanted the issue of water shortage in Pulivendula municipality to be addressed on a war footing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US