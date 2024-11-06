GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. Minister Savitha finds most roads in Kadapa laid during 2014-19 TDP regime

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Backward Classes and Textiles S. Savitha comes down heavily on the previous YSR Congress dispensation for thoroughly letting down Kadapa district and its development.

Published - November 06, 2024 10:53 am IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Andhra Pradesh Minister for Backward Classes and Textiles S. Savitha. File photo

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Backward Classes and Textiles S. Savitha. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Backward Classes and Textiles S. Savitha has stated that Kadapa district has witnessed maximum development in the form of laying of roads during the erstwhile TDP regime of 2014-19.

Ms. Savitha, who is also the district in-charge Minister for Kadapa district, made the observation at the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting held here on Tuesday, which she attended along with MLAs Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy (Kadapa), N. Varadarajulu Reddy (Proddatur), C. Adinarayana Reddy (Jammalamadugu), Dasari Sudha (Badvel), Putta Sudhakar Yadav (Mydukur), Akepati Amarnath Reddy (Rajampeta), MLCs Bhumireddy Ramagopal Reddy and M.V. Ramachandra Reddy, besides the Collector Aditi Singh.

Coming down heavily on the previous YSR Congress dispensation for thoroughly letting down Kadapa district and its development, she directed the officials to prepare proposals for undertaking repairs to bridges and culverts, which were pending for long.

Claiming transparency and corruption-free governance as the hallmark of Nara Chandrababu Naidu government, she also explained how the State had initiated reformative measures to undo the effects of the erstwhile ‘corrupt and inept’ regime. She appealed to the legislators to get things done through proper coordination with the district officials.

Mr. Varadarajulu Reddy demanded a probe into the housing scam, while Ms. Madhavi Reddy brought to light the poor state of affairs in BC welfare girls’ hostel in Kadapa. Mr. Adinarayana Reddy sought revival of the ambulance facility to Kondapuram, which he said had been stopped during the previous government.

MLC Ramagopal Reddy wanted the issue of water shortage in Pulivendula municipality to be addressed on a war footing.

Published - November 06, 2024 10:53 am IST

