A.P. Minister release water from Pattiseema, Tadipudi lift irrigation projects

It will help irrigate crops in Eluru district, says Nimmala Ramanaidu

Published - July 03, 2024 08:59 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau
Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu releasing water from the Pattiseema lift irrigation project, in Eluru district on Wednesday.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu released water from the Pattiseema and Tadipudi lift irrigation projects for the crops in Eluru district on July 3 (Wednesday).

Mr. Ramanaidu, along with MLAs Ch. Balaraju, M. Venkateswara Rao, and P. Dharmaraju, and Collector K. Vetriselvi performed puja to the Godavari and released water through pump numbers 2, 4 and 6.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramanaidu said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his earlier stint, had conceived the lift irrigation projects to save water and for the benefit of the farmers.

Through the Pattiseema project, water was supplied to 10 lakh acres every year from 2016 to 2018, the Minister said.

