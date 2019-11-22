A.P. Minister promises cold storage for fishermen

Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishnadas on Thursday promised to take steps for the construction of a cold storage in Tekkali division to benefit fishermen community.

He was the chief guest for World Fisheries Day celebrations at Metturu village of Vajrapukotturu mandal in Srikakulam district. He said that the cold storage facility would help fishermen to sell their produce at the appropriate time after observing the market conditions.

Collector J. Nivas said that the government had sanctioned 10,000 houses for Titli cyclone victims and the move would benefit many from the fishermen community in the district. He promised to provide training for fishermen in deep sea fishing while providing subsidy to buy motor boats.

Palasa MLA Sidiri Appala Raju, Joint Director of Fisheries V.V. Krishnamurthy and AP Fishermen Community Welfare Association president S. Suribabu were present.