A.P. Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and MP P. Mithun Reddy escape unhurt in road accident

January 16, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Minister for Mines and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and his son P. Mithun Reddy (Rajampeta MP) escaped unhurt when some cars in their convoy met with an accident at Chennamokka Palle Cross near Rayachoti in Annamayya district on January 16 (Monday) afternoon.

Five persons, who were traveling in the convoy, including the gunman and the personal secretary of the MP sustained injuries. They were shifted to the Area Hospital at Rayachoti.

According to the police, the Minister, along with his family members, was on his way to Veeraballe village in Annamayya district from Punganur in Chittoor district to visit his mother-in-law. A car coming in the opposite direction hit one of the cars of the MP’s convoy, which was hit again by vehicle trailing it. At the time of the incident, Mr. Mithun Reddy was traveling in his father’s car. The police inspected the accident spot.

