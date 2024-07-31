A.P. Minister Narayana, CRDA officials visit Navi Mumbai to study urban development plans

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P. Narayana, along with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar and Additional Commissioners G.S.S. Praveen Chand and M. Naveen visited Navi Mumbai on July 31 (Wednesday).

The officials of the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) took them around the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area and some road projects and housing colonies.

In a meeting with CIDCO Joint Managing Director Shantanu Goel and his team, Mr. Narayana enquired about the urban development plans of Maharashtra, which could be possibly replicated in the development of the capital city of Amaravati.

A press release from the Minister’s office said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu laid renewed thrust on transforming Amaravati into a world-class city and he was keen on adopting the best practices in urban development so that the city could be liveable and futuristic.

The MA&UD is striving to expedite the capital project and exploring various plans in tune with the government’s commitment to make Amaravati a thriving capital in the least possible time, the release added.