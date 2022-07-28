Andhra Pradesh

A.P. Minister ‘insists’ on privileged darshan for 125-member entourage, has his own way

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA July 28, 2022 18:31 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 18:31 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Seediri Appala Raju on Thursday kicked up a controversy by demanding privileged darshan for his entire entourage comprising more than 125 members.

Mr. Raju came under severe criticism for demanding darshan tickets of such astronomical number at a time when the temple town still reeled under the impact of heavy crowds and the pilgrims forced to spend protracted waiting hours in the darshan lines.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Though the TTD authorities tried to explain him that it was not fair and that it would hurt the sentiments of the devout, Mr. Raju stuck to his demand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Left with no other option, the officials heeded to his request and sanctioned him the desired number of darshan tickets.

It was also alleged that Mr. Raju stayed inside the temple even after having darshan to ensure that “privileged treatment” was meted out to his entourage.

However, TTD officials remained tight-lipped over the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
politics
Read more...