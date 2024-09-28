ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Minister for Health commends sanitation workers

Updated - September 28, 2024 04:50 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Minister washed the feet of two long-serving sanitation workers S. Salamma and M. Pedda Nagappa

The Hindu Bureau,K. Umashanker

Minister for Medical and Health Satyakumar Yadav expressed his appreciation for the sanitation workers, hailing them as the driving force behind the Swachh Bharat initiative.

During a clothes distribution function at the Municipal Office in Dharmavaram of Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav commended the dedicated efforts of the municipal workers, emphasizing the crucial role they play in society’s well-being and the development of cities. He called for increased attention to the welfare and advancement of these workers and the improvement of their lifestyle.

In a touching gesture, the Minister washed the feet of two long-serving sanitation workers, S. Salamma and M. Pedda Nagappa.

The event was attended by sanitary inspectors Keshav, Partha, and Samsan, as well as BJP local leaders Dola Rajareddy, D Charlapalli Narayanaswamy, Jinka Chandra, and others.

