GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Minister Anagani Satya Prasad blames Jagan for Tirumala laddu row

The free gas cylinder scheme for women is starting from Deepavali, he says

Published - September 23, 2024 07:04 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad participating in ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme at Repalle in Bapatla district on Monday.

Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad participating in ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programmeat Repalle in Bapatla district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Blaming YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the controversy surrounding the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala laddu prasadam, Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has accused the former Chief Minister of tarnishing the sanctity of Lord Venkateswara temple. 

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s greed for money led to the corruption at the Tirumala temple,” the Minister said while participating in the ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ (It is good government) programme organised at Veeravalli Kalyana Mandapam at Repalle in Bapatla district on September 23 (Monday).

Mr. Satya Prasad alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was ‘indifferent to public welfare and had little empathy for the poor’. “He (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) does not care for the people or his party members,” the Minister said.  

Pointing out that the government debt had gone up to ₹10 lakh crore during the YSRCP’s tenure, Mr. Satya Prasad said that the NDA government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was committed to progress and welfare of the State.

The Minister said that Mr. Naidu signed the files pertaining to five promises made to the people in the run-up to the elections. “The free gas cylinder scheme for women is starting from Deepavali,” he said.

Published - September 23, 2024 07:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.