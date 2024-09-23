A.P. Minister Anagani Satya Prasad blames Jagan for Tirumala laddu row

Blaming YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the controversy surrounding the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala laddu prasadam, Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has accused the former Chief Minister of tarnishing the sanctity of Lord Venkateswara temple.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s greed for money led to the corruption at the Tirumala temple,” the Minister said while participating in the ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ (It is good government) programme organised at Veeravalli Kalyana Mandapam at Repalle in Bapatla district on September 23 (Monday).

Mr. Satya Prasad alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was ‘indifferent to public welfare and had little empathy for the poor’. “He (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) does not care for the people or his party members,” the Minister said.

Pointing out that the government debt had gone up to ₹10 lakh crore during the YSRCP’s tenure, Mr. Satya Prasad said that the NDA government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was committed to progress and welfare of the State.

The Minister said that Mr. Naidu signed the files pertaining to five promises made to the people in the run-up to the elections. “The free gas cylinder scheme for women is starting from Deepavali,” he said.