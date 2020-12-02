A.P. migrants leave for Hyderabad to cast their vote

VIJAYAWADA

02 December 2020 01:19 IST

They return in time for the GHMC elections

Residents of various districts in the State, who settled down in Hyderabad, travelled to Telangana to exercise their franchise in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls that were conducted on Tuesday.

Many people hailing from the State have settled down in Hyderabad for many years now, having acquired property there. However, they regularly visit their hometowns in A.P. for festivals and family functions.

Advertising

Advertising

A large number of such people who had come to their hometowns returned to Hyderabad to cast their vote in the civic polls. While some preferred to travel in their own vehicles, many returned to Hyderabad on APSRTC and TSRTC buses.

Heavy traffic was witnessed on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway as many people returned to the Telangana capital to exercise their franchise.

A few voters, however, stayed back at their native places due to fear of the pandemic.