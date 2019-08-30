A.P. Medical Council reconstituted

The State government reconstituted the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) on Thursday with the following members for a period of five years, according to a G.O. issued by Principal Secretary (Health) K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

The members are: DME, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Commissioner of A.P. Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, Dr. NTRUHS Vice-Chancellor, D. Rajyalakshmi from Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada; Soma Sekhara Valluru from GGH, Ongole; and RMPs B. Sambasiva Reddy, Guntur; T. Narasinga Rao, Vizianagaram; D. Vara Prasada Rao, Eluru; and S. Vijaya Kumar Prasad Reddy, Anantapur.

The council will carry out day-to-day activities of registration of doctors, conduct CME programmes, take disciplinary proceedings against doctors violating the code of medical ethics and undertake other things prescribed under APMC Act.