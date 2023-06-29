AP Medical Board to recruit 331 specialist doctors with a pay up to ₹2.5 lakh

June 29, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board (APMSRB) has taken up a recruitment drive to fill up 331 posts of specialist doctors in the government hospitals and AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP).

In a release on Thursday, APMSRB member secretary M. Srinivasa Rao said that recruitment to the 331 posts under 14 specialities would be done through walk-in interviews on July 5, 7 and 10 at the office of APVVP at Gollapudi near here.

The vacant posts include general medicine (73), radiology (44), gynaecology (39), anaesthesia (38), general surgery (31), paediatrics (27), ENT (23), ophthalmology (20), and orthopaedics (12).

On July 5, interviews for general medicine, general surgery, dermatology, microbiology and forensic medicine posts will be conducted, and on July 7 for gynaecology, anaesthesia, ENT and pathology posts. On July 10, interviews for paediatrics, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, radiology and psychiatry posts will be conducted.

Candidates have to attend the interviews along with original certificates and one set of photocopies.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the candidates hired on a regular basis would be paid as per the time scale and an additional 50% of it and those hired on a contract basis would be paid ₹2.5 lakh per month in tribal areas and ₹2 lakh in rural areas. He said retired government doctors aged below 70 could also apply.