December 01, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh may witness normal to below-normal minimum temperatures during the winter season between December 2022 and February 2023.

IMD Meteorological Centre, Amaravati head S. Stella, in a release on Thursday, said that as per the seasonal outlook for winter temperatures, Andhra Pradesh will witness normal to below normal maximum temperatures during the winter.

Similarly, monthly rainfall during December will likely be normal to above normal.