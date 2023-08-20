HamberMenu
A.P. may receive light to moderate rain for next four days

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over the north coastal Andhra Pradesh on August 20

August 20, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Many places in Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall during the next four days under the influence of low pressure area formed over Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

According to the forecast of India Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over the north coastal Andhra Pradesh on August 20, and light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places in coastal and Rayalaseema districts till August 24.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was witnessed in many mandals of Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadapa, Tirupati and other districts on Saturday. Allagadda mandal of Nandyal district received 44.75 mm rainfall as of 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Mandals in Eluru, Konaseema, Kurnool, Krishna, West Godavari, Nellore, Bapatla and others received light to moderate rainfall.

