A.P. may appeal against HC order on COVID care centre fire case

VIJAYAWADA

01 September 2020 00:01 IST

The State government is likely to go in for an appeal on the High Court’s order on the fire accident that occurred in a COVID care centre run by Ramesh Hospitals here.

On August 25, Justice D. Ramesh of the High Court granted an interim stay on all the proceedings on the case filed against Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospitals Private Ltd. Managing director P. Ramesh and chairman M.S. Rammohan Rao.

Ten patients died and 21 others suffered injuries when fire broke out in Hotel Swarna Palace-turned-Ramesh Hospital COVID care centre, located on Eluru Road, on August 9.

Following a complaint lodged by Vijayawada Central Tahsildar, the Governorpet police registered a case against Ramesh Hospitals and Swarna Palace managements under Section 304 (II) and 308 r/w. 34 IPC and took up investigation.

Police arrested Ramesh Hospitals chief operating officer Kodali Rajagopala Rao, Kurapati Sudarshan, general manager, and P. Venkatesh, public relations officer, of the hospital within a few hours after the incident Police launched search for the remaining accused.

“We read the order copy of the High Court staying further proceedings in the case. The government will file a review petition on the interim stay of the single-Judge Bench,” said an officer on Monday.

“We will take legal opinion and file the review petition after discussions with legal experts and officers investigating the case,” the officer added.