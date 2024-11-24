A.P. MA&UD Minister discusses development of Amaravati with Maharashtra officials  

Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P. Narayana discussed the construction of the capital city of Amaravati with the senior officials and engineers of the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), at the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) office in Vijayawada.

The CIDCO officials shared their experience regarding the development of Navi Mumbai. They discussed how Navi Mumbai became a bustling city and the vast tracts of the land owned by the CIDCO there were monetised.

They explained the financial models adopted by the CIDCO for developing the new mega township.

Mr. Narayana said the Andhra Pradesh government intended to transform Amaravati into a modern, self-sustaining and economically vibrant city.

He had detailed deliberations on key aspects such as road and rail connectivity, airport development, and public participation in the city development and their contribution to economic activities.

Secretary (MA&UD) K. Kannababu, APCRDA Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar, Additional Commissioner Mallarapu Naveen and Director of Country & Town Planning R. Vidyullatha also participated in the meeting.