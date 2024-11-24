 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

A.P. MA&UD Minister discusses development of Amaravati with Maharashtra officials  

The CIDCO officials explain the financial models adopted by them to develop the new mega township of Navi Mumbai

Published - November 24, 2024 06:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh government intends to transform Amaravati into a modern, self-sustaining and economically vibrant city, says MA&UD Minister P. Narayana.

Andhra Pradesh government intends to transform Amaravati into a modern, self-sustaining and economically vibrant city, says MA&UD Minister P. Narayana. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P. Narayana discussed the construction of the capital city of Amaravati with the senior officials and engineers of the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), at the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) office in Vijayawada.

The CIDCO officials shared their experience regarding the development of Navi Mumbai. They discussed how Navi Mumbai became a bustling city and the vast tracts of the land owned by the CIDCO there were monetised.

They explained the financial models adopted by the CIDCO for developing the new mega township.

Mr. Narayana said the Andhra Pradesh government intended to transform Amaravati into a modern, self-sustaining and economically vibrant city.

He had detailed deliberations on key aspects such as road and rail connectivity, airport development, and public participation in the city development and their contribution to economic activities.

Secretary (MA&UD) K. Kannababu, APCRDA Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar, Additional Commissioner Mallarapu Naveen and Director of Country & Town Planning R. Vidyullatha also participated in the meeting.

Published - November 24, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.