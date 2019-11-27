A.P. mahila panel chief seeks action against Bhagyaraj

Taking strong exception to Tamil actor-director K. Bhagyaraj’s alleged misogynistic and sexist remarks on the Pollachi rape case, Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission’s Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, has written to her Tamil Nadu counterpart demanding strict action against him.

Referring to the actor’s alleged statement that “boys are not the only ones responsible for rapes” Ms. Padma questioned as to how could one blame a woman for her rape. She said people like Mr. Bhagyaraj then should explain the logic behind rapes and murders of very young children, sometimes even toddlers.

Ms. Padma said on the one hand the governments, women’s organisations, the police and the judiciary were trying sincerely to control the rising atrocities against the fairer sex and on the other, ‘celebrities’ like him made such insensitive and derogatory remarks.

She said the governments should deal sternly with such people and also urged the film industry in Tamil Nadu to react to it. She said the Tamil Naidu Mahila Commission should intervene and take action against the actor-director.