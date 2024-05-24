ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Mahila Commission seeks stringent action in minor’s rape case

Published - May 24, 2024 03:28 am IST - MANDAVALLI

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Image for representational purpose only.

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi has directed the Eluru district police to take stern action against the accused who alleged sexually assaulted a minor girl and shot a video of the crime on their mobile phones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commission Chairperson, in a release on Thursday, instructed the police to provide necessary protection to the sexual assault survivor and her family members.

Ms. Venkata Lakshmi expressed concern over the heinous act, which reportedly occurred a few days ago near Mandavalli in Eluru district, in which a Class X girl student was allegedly raped by a juvenile, with four others shooting a video of the incident which they used to blackmail the girl’s family demanding money.

Police should invoke appropriate sections against the accused, speed up the investigation, and ensure that they get maximum punishment, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US