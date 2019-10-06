A.P. Lokayukta takes up 448 complaints in a fortnight

The Lokayukta of Andhra Pradesh has taken up 448 complaints in the first fortnight of the swearing-in of Justice P. Lakshmana Reddy on September 15.

Justice Lakshmana Reddy rejected 50 complaints, called for reports from public servants concerned in respect of 215 complaints and disposed of the remaining 183 complaints by giving certain directions, according to an official release.

It was also stated that the Institution of Lokayukta of A.P. is functioning from the premises of the Institution of Lokayukta of A.P. and Telangana in Hyderabad since September 16 as the accommodation given to it in the HoD (R&B) Building in Vijayawada is not ready for occupation.

The A.P. Lokayukta will continue to function from the premises of Institution of Lokayukta of A.P. in Door No. 5-9-49, Basheerbagh (Hyderabad) until further orders. The Institution of Lokayukta of A.P. was constituted through A.P. Lokayukta Act No.II of 1983.

As per the said Act, the Institution of Lokayukta will be headed by a retired judge or a retired Chief Justice of the High Court and will have one or more district judges acting as the Upa-Lokayuktas.

The A.P. Government paved the way for the appointment of Justice Lakshmana Reddy, a retired judge of the erstwhile A.P. High Court, as the Lokayukta by passing A.P. Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Assembly recently.