A.P. Lokayukta directs civic official to act against illegal constructions in Kurnool city

July 17, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Lokayukta Justice P. Lakshmana Reddy has ordered the Commissioner of the Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) to look into the alleged illegal construction of a large number of commercial and residential multi-storied buildings in the city and to take action against violators, including issuing demolition notices, imposing penalties and initiating legal proceedings as per the applicable laws and regulations.

Justice Lakshmana Reddy issued the said direction on Monday in pursuance of a suo moto complaint registered by the Lokayukta on the basis of a report published by a vernacular media house, which said many commercial and residential buildings were constructed in blatant violation of the building bylaws due to the absence of a proper mechanism to check the same.

Taking a serious note of the news report, Justice Lakshmana Reddy directed the Commissioner to set up a committee for conducting an extensive survey to identify and document all instances of unauthorised and illegal constructions, to strengthen enforcement measures and streamline the approval process, and submit an action taken report by September 29.

