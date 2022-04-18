A.P. Lok Ayukta begins functioning from own premises at Kurnool

Public can appeal against services of govt. staff, says Justice Lakshman Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Lok Ayukta P. Lakshman Reddy formally inaugurated the new building constructed for the institution and began functioning from it on Monday at Santosh Nagar in the city.

Justice Lakshman Reddy, at a press conference in the evening, appealed to the general public to make use of the Lok Ayukta services if they were aggrieved by the services of government employees. “If you feel cheated due to the actions of the government employees, you can appeal to the Lok Ayukta,” he said.

“Any big scam that is reported in the media will be taken suo motu cognizance and action initiated,” he said. Those eligible, but had been denied any of the benefits of government schemes could approach the authority for redressal of their grievance. The Lok Ayukta institution came into being in 1983, he explained.