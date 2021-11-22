A.P. logs zero COVID-19 deaths in a day

VIJAYAWADA

22 November 2021 00:22 IST

No infection reported in Kurnool district

The State reported zero deaths due to COVID-19 in 24 hours, ending Sunday morning. It was for the first time since March 28, no death was reported in a day.

Only a single-digit death toll has been reported since the last 38 days. Only 11 persons have succumbed to the infection in the past week.

Meanwhile, 174 infections were reported in the past day. The cumulative toll remained at 14,426, with a death rate of 0.70%, while the cumulative tally increased to 20,71,244.

The recovery rate increased to 90.19% with 20,54,553 recoveries including 301 in the past day. The number of active cases reduced to 2,265.

The daily test positivity rate of the 24,659 samples tested was put at 0.71% and that of the 3.017 crore samples tested remained at 6.86%.

Krishna district reported 32 infections in the past day. It was followed by West Godavari (31), Chittoor (29), Guntur (26), East Godavari (13), Nellore (12), Visakhapatnam (10), Srikakulam (9), Vizianagaram (4), Kadapa (3), Prakasam (3) and Anantapur (2). Kurnool reported zero infections in the past day.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,94,493), Chittoor (2,47,774), West Godavar (1,79,475), Guntur (1,78,655), Visakhapatnam (1,58,254), Anantapur (1,57,969), Nellore (1,46,738), Prakasam (1,38,654), Kurnool (1,24,178), Srikakulam (1,23,330), Krishna (1,19,983), Kadapa (1,15,819) and Vizianagaram (83,027).