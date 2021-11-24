A.P. logs one death, 196 COVID cases

Active cases come down to 2,159

Andhra Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 and 196 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,429 and 20,71,567 respectively. The lone death was reported from Krishna district.

The number of active cases came down to 2,159 with 242 patients recovering in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,54,979 and 99.20%.

The test positivity rate of the 26,119 samples tested in the past day was 0.75% and that of the 3.019 crore samples tested so far was 6.85%.

Krishna also reported the highest infection tally of 34 cases among the districts in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (29), Guntur (21), West Godavari (21), Visakhapatnam (19), East Godavari (16), Nellore (12), Srikakulam (11), Vizianagaram (11), Prakasam (8), Kadapa (7), Kurnool (4) and Anantapur (3).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,94,524), Chittoor (2,47,825), West Godavari (1,79,504), Guntur (1,78,694), Visakhapatnam (1,58,288), Anantapur (1,57,977), Nellore (1,46,772), Prakasam (1,38,663), Kurnool (1,24,184), Srikakulam (1,23,344), Krishna (1,20,032), Kadapa (1,15,826) and Vizianagaram (83,039).