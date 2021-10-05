A.P. logs four COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

A health technician collecting a sample from a child for the COVID-19 test in Vijayawada on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA

05 October 2021 00:49 IST

Daily test positivity rate stays below 2% for eighth consecutive day

The State reported four more deaths due to coronavirus and 429 infections in 24 hours, ending Monday morning.

Only 30,515 tests were conducted in the past day, the lowest number of tests conducted per day in the past 202 days, and their positivity rate was put at 1.41%. The daily test positivity rate continued to stay below 2% for the eighth consecutive day. The single-day infection tally was the lowest in the past 196 days. The daily toll was also the lowest in the past 118 days.

Active cases

For the first time in 184 days, the number of active cases dipped to below 10,000. With 1,029 patients recovering in the past day, the total count went up to 20,29,231 and the active cases tally came down to 9,752. The recovery rate was put at 98.83%.

Guntur district reported two more deaths in the past day while Chittoor and Krishna reported one each. East Godavari district reported 89 infections in the past day. It was followed by Nellore (85), Chittoor (72), Prakasam (43), Guntur (40), Krishna (39), Visakhapatnam (34), Srikakulam (9), West Godavari (7), Kadapa (6), Kurnool (3), Anantapur (1) and Vizianagaram (1).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,91,827), Chittoor (2,44,480), West Godavari (1,78,018), Guntur (1,76,301), Anantapur (1,57,620), Visakhapatnam (1,56,777), Nellore (1,45,316), Prakasam (1,37,577), Kurnool (1,24,028), Srikakulam (1,22,746), Krishna (1,17,713), Kadapa (1,15,106) and Vizianagaram (82,788).