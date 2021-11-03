A.P. logs 259 COVID-19 infections, five deaths

Four districts have fewer than 100 active cases each

The State reported five more deaths owing to COVID-19 and 259 infections in the 24 hours, ending Tuesday morning. With this, the cumulative toll went up to 14,382 and the infection tally to 20,66,929.

The number of active cases came down to 4,042, with 354 recoveries in the past day. The total recoveries and the recovery rate stood at 20,48,505 and 99.11% respectively. The test positivity rate of the 33,437 samples tested in the past day was put at 0.77%, the lowest in the past seven and a half months.

Guntur district reported two deaths in the past day, while Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari reported one fatality each. For the second consecutive day, Kurnool reported zero infections in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor reported 48 infections in the past day. It was followed by Guntur (41), East Godavari (34), Krishna (29), Visakhapatnam (23), Srikakulam (22), West Godavari (21), Nellore (15), Anantapur (9), Prakasam (8), Vizianagaram (6) and Kadapa (3). More than 75% of the active cases were from five districts including East Godavari (877), Krishna (745), Chittoor (715), Nellore (382) and Prakasam (324). With fewer than 100 active cases each, Kadapa, Vizianagaram, Anantapur and Kurnool together have only 198 active cases.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,93,921), Chittoor (2,47,016), West Godavari (1,79,102), Guntur (1,78,135), Anantapur (1,57,854), Visakhapatnam (1,57,778), Nellore (1,46,422),Prakasam (1,38,501), Kurnool (1,24,142), Srikakulam (1,23,150), Krishna (1,19,398), Kadapa (1,15,642) and Vizianagaram (82,973).