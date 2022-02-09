A.P. logs 1,891 COVID-19 cases per day

Five more people succumb to infection

The State recorded a sharp fall in the number of COVID-19 infections by reporting 1,891 positive cases in the 24 hours, ending Tuesday morning. The number of deaths too came down to five—two in Anantapur and one each in Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore districts.

The Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department tested 26,236 samples, taking the cumulative samples tested so far in the State to 3,27,05,524. As many as 10,241 people have recovered in the past day.

The total death and tally in the State has touched 14,677 and 23,04,048 respectively, while the cumulative active cases stand at 54,040, against 22,35,331 recoveries.

The highest number of 440 positive cases was reported from East Godavari district in the last 24 hours, while Srikakulam reported the lowest of 21 cases. Krishna district recorded 356 cases, followed by Guntur (222), WestGodavari (186), Prakasam (141), Visakhapatnam (121), Chittoor (91), Anantapur (90), Nellore (70), Kurnool (67),Kadapa (58) and Vizianagaram (28).