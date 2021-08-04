A.P. logs 18 deaths in 24 hours

VIJAYAWADA

04 August 2021 01:25 IST

Overall positivity rate down to 7.96%; four districts report nil deaths

COVID-19 claimed 18 lives in the State in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. During the same period, 1,546 new infections were reported taking the cumulative tally to 19,71,554. The death toll increased to 13,428 with a mortality rate of 0.68%.

The number of active cases came down to 20,170 with 1,940 recoveries in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 19,37,956 and 98.30% respectively.

The positivity rate of the 69,606 samples tested in the past day was 2.22%. It was the lowest daily positivity rate in the past 129 days. The overall positivity rate of the 2.47 crore samples tested came down to 7.96%.

New deaths and cases

Chittoor reported four new deaths while Krishna reported three and Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur and Nellore reported two deaths each. Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each in the past day. Four districts reported no death in the past day.

No district reported more than 300 new infections. Chittoor reported 284 infections in the past day. It was followed by Krishna (259), West Godavari (195), Nellore (186), Prakasam (185), Guntur (130), East Godavari (83), Visakhapatnam (72), Srikakulam (55), Anantapur (30), Vizianagaram (27), Kurnool (26) and Kadapa (14).

Nearly half of the active cases were in three districts including East Godavari (3,348), Krishna (3,162) and Chittoor (3,054). Five districts including Kadapa (692), Srikakulam (472), Anantapur (333), Kurnool (213) and Vizianagaram (177) altogether have less than 10% of the State total active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,78,287), Chittoor (2,31,888), West Godavari (1,70,119), Guntur (1,68,520), Anantapur (1,56,379), Visakhapatnam (1,52,738), Nellore (1,34,813), Prakasam (1,30,204), Kurnool (1,23,308), Srikakulam (1,20,736), Kadapa (1,10,593), Krishna (1,09,564) and Vizianagaram (81,510).