A.P. likely to receive normal to above normal rainfall in August

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has forecast normal to above normal rainfall for Andhra Pradesh for the month of August and above normal rainfall for August and Septemeber put together.

According to IMD-Amaravati Director S. Stella, south-coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema are likely to receive above normal rainfall, while north coastal A.P. may receive normal to below normal rainfall in August.

Meanwhile, a bulletin was released by the department later about the rainfall statistics in July. As per the bulletin, the State recorded a cumulative rainfall of 149.3 mm as against the normal of 131.1 mm, a departure by 14%. The monsoon in the State in July, according to IMD, was ‘normal’.

Six districts, including Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju, recorded ‘large excess’ this month, while three districts in Rayalaseema recorded ‘deficient’ and Anantapur recorded ‘large deficient’ rainfall in July.

As against the normal of 92.1 mm, the region received 70.3 mm, clocking a departure of 24%. However, the region received bountiful rainfall in June, which compensated for the deficient one in July.

It has been a good monsoon so far, from June 1 to July 31, in the State, the IMD authorities said.