A.P. Legislature session all set to begin on a boisterous note on September 21

The ruling YSRCP and the main opposition TDP are geared up for a showdown over the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case

September 20, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Police personnel deployed near the protest camp of Amaravati farmers who are demanding the continuation of Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, at Velagapudi near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Police personnel deployed near the protest camp of Amaravati farmers who are demanding the continuation of Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, at Velagapudi near Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Legislative Assembly and Council sessions beginning on September 21 are going to be a stormy affair as the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the main Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are geared up for a showdown over the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case and his alleged implication in other criminal cases. 

Council Chairman K. Moshenu Raju and Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam held a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy and Legislature Secretary General P.P.K. Ramacharyulu and other senior officials in the Assembly Committee Hall on September 20 (Wednesday). 

The Assembly session is scheduled to commence at 9 a.m. and that of the Council at 10 a.m. with the question hours. 

It will be followed by the tabling of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, A.P. Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Ordinance, 2023, A.P. Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (Repeal) Ordinance, 2023, A.P. Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 and A.P. Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 in both the Houses. 

There will also be a customary Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting that will decide the duration of the sessions. 

However, the business in the Assembly is not going to be smooth as the TDP has vowed to fight against what it called the illegal arrest of Mr. Naidu and expose the government’s alleged failures on multiple fronts. 

The YSRCP has also made clear its intention to take on the TDP as the latter looked to mount a blistering attack on it with regard to Mr. Naidu’s arrest and various other issues, even if the Speaker snubbed the opposition MLAs by not giving them the mike to speak. 

The YSRCP leaders told the media that the government would give a blow-by-blow account of the ‘skill development scam’, claiming that it has concrete evidence.

