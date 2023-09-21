A.P. Legislative Council adjourned as TDP members disrupt session

September 21, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The TDP members disrupted the proceedings of the 43rd Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh on day one by staging a demonstration at the podium of the Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju and raising slogans against the YSR Congress party on Thursday, September 21, 2023. They demanded immediate release of their party president N. Chandrababu Naidu. The House was adjourned amidst uproar by the Opposition party members.

The TDP and PDF members demanded adjournment resolution to discuss the issue of the arrest of the Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case, which was turned down.

Repeated appeals made by the Chairman to the Opposition members to leave his podium went unheeded. Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the government was ready to discuss the issue and said the members should first allow the question-and-answer session to be completed. His voice was drowned in the din as the TDP members did not relent. The Chairman adjourned the House.

Within minutes of the reassembling of the House, it was adjourned again when the unrelenting TDP members raised slogans of ‘Save Democracy’ and “We want Justice”. A futile attempt to start the business with the PDF member Sk. Sabji raising the issue of the old pension scheme was hindered by loud sloganeering of the Opposition leaders.

