ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Legislative Assembly thanks Centre for passing Women’s Reservation Bill

September 26, 2023 01:54 am | Updated September 25, 2023 10:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It was moved by Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sricharan

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution thanking the Central government and appreciating it for having The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 — Women’s Reservation Bill — passed in the Parliament. It was moved by Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sricharan at the end of a short discussion on ‘Empowerment of Women in the State — Measures taken by the Government’. 

While expressing their gratitude to the Centre for passing the landmark bill, MLAs Reddy Santhi, K. Sridevi, R.K. Roja (Minister for Tourism), N. Dhanalakshmi and P. Pushpa Sreevani praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for providing 50% quota for women in local bodies, nominated posts and in works contracts well before the Centre took the reservation Bill forward, 27 years after it was first introduced in the Parliament.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US