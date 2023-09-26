A.P. Legislative Assembly thanks Centre for passing Women’s Reservation Bill

September 26, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution thanking the Central government and appreciating it for having The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 — Women’s Reservation Bill — passed in the Parliament. It was moved by Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sricharan at the end of a short discussion on ‘Empowerment of Women in the State — Measures taken by the Government’.

While expressing their gratitude to the Centre for passing the landmark bill, MLAs Reddy Santhi, K. Sridevi, R.K. Roja (Minister for Tourism), N. Dhanalakshmi and P. Pushpa Sreevani praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for providing 50% quota for women in local bodies, nominated posts and in works contracts well before the Centre took the reservation Bill forward, 27 years after it was first introduced in the Parliament.