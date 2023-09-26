HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Legislative Assembly thanks Centre for passing Women’s Reservation Bill

It was moved by Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sricharan

September 26, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution thanking the Central government and appreciating it for having The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 — Women’s Reservation Bill — passed in the Parliament. It was moved by Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sricharan at the end of a short discussion on ‘Empowerment of Women in the State — Measures taken by the Government’. 

While expressing their gratitude to the Centre for passing the landmark bill, MLAs Reddy Santhi, K. Sridevi, R.K. Roja (Minister for Tourism), N. Dhanalakshmi and P. Pushpa Sreevani praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for providing 50% quota for women in local bodies, nominated posts and in works contracts well before the Centre took the reservation Bill forward, 27 years after it was first introduced in the Parliament.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.