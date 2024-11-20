 />
A.P. Legislative Assembly Speaker expresses displeasure over ‘confusion’ among officials  

How can questions pertaining to one department sent to another, or the same Minister posed questions in both the Houses at the same time, asks Ayyanna Patrudu

Published - November 20, 2024 07:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu says there is a clear lack of coordination among the officials.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu says there is a clear lack of coordination among the officials.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu was visibly upset with the confusion of officials in the House on November 20 (Wednesday).

“How can they send questions relating to one department to another? Is it not their carelessness?” he questioned.

During the Question Hour, the Speaker noticed that a question relating to house sites was marked as Revenue Minister’s reply. Also, the Water Resources Minister’s reply was posted simultaneously in the Legislative Assembly and Council.

“How can there be confusion about the Group A and Group B Ministers (the ministers are divided into two groups to ensure that both the Assembly and Council requirements are met at a time)? The officials should take necessary care with regard to the groups,” Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu had to face questions in the Legislative Assembly about works related to the Godavari Pushkaralu. Simultaneously, in the Legislative Council, questions were raised on the Galeru-Nagari and Handri-Neeva linkage projects.

The Speaker, while expressing his astonishment at how the same Minister was being questioned in both Houses at the same time, pointed out at the lack of coordination among the officials.

